Police: 2 children found dead with critically injured mother

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two young children were found dead in an apartment Wednesday night along with their critically injured mother. Police Sgt. Andy Williams said no signs of external injury to the children were apparent and that it wasn’t immediately known how they died. The woman’s condition was described as critical and not stable. Williams said she had at least one serious laceration. No identities were released and the ages of the ages and gender of the children weren’t immediately available. Williams said a man believed to be the children’s father called 911 and was cooperating with detectives. Police did not refer to him as a suspect.