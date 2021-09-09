No. 23 Arizona State tries to continue momentum vs. UNLV

Arizona State inched up to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after beating Southern Utah last weekend. Now the Sun Devils host UNLV in a game that they’re heavily favored to win. Arizona State will try to play a cleaner game than in the opener. Despite the big win, the Sun Devils were penalized 13 times for 135 yards against Southern Utah. UNLV is trying to bounce back from a 35-33 double overtime loss to FCS-level Eastern Washington last week. UNLV hasn’t won since 2019, going 0-6 during a pandemic-shortened 2020.