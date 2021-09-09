Cardinals, Titans open season each with several new players

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans open the season against each other Sunday with a handful of players in new jerseys. J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins are reunited with the Cardinals, who also added A.J. Green. Julio Jones now is with the Titans. This will be only the 12th game between these teams and the first time they have met in a season opener. Arizona has won the last two but the last three have been decided by a combined 11 points. Each of the first two games between these teams played at Nissan Stadium came down to the final play.