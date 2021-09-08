Rangers beat Diamondbacks 8-5 for 4th win in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 to match a season high with their fourth straight win. Last-place Texas matched a run from June 25-29, with both streaks coming on the road, where the Rangers are 20-51. Arizona fell a season-low 50 games under .500 at 45-95. The Diamondbacks have lost five straight, all at home, and 10 of 11 overall. Jharel Cotton pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win. Joe Barlow, the eighth Rangers pitcher, got the last out for his fourth save.