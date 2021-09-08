Hopis to narrow candidates for tribal chairman in primary

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. (AP) — Hopis are voting Thursday to narrow down the list of candidates for tribal chairman. Incumbent Tim Nuvangyaoma is among four people seeking the post. The others are David Norton Talayumptewa, former Vice Chairman Alfred Lomaquahu Jr. and Andrew Qumyintewa. The top two finishers will move on to the Nov. 11 general election. Both candidates for vice chairman automatically move on to the general election. Polls on the reservation in northeastern Arizona will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Thousands of Hopis are eligible to vote in the primary election.