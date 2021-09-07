Skip to Content

Top recruit Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ken. (AP) — Five-star recruit Shaedon Sharpe has committed to Kentucky, giving coach John Calipari his highest-rated player in five years. Sharpe announced his decision on Twitter after also considering Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma City and the G League. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Sharpe is rated No. 4 in the 247 Sports composite for the class of 2022. The Canadian-born senior will play at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, after averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the Elite Youth Basketball League. 

Associated Press

