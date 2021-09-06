Option of running I-11 through Lake Mead area off the table

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the options for building out Interstate 11 is now off the table. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the option of running I-11 through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona state line was removed for numerous reasons, such as the potential impact on sensitive environmental resources and protected areas. Additionally, access, mobility, connectivity, financial feasibility and public opposition played a role in the decision. The remaining two corridor options, western and central, will advance for further study.