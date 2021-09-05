Man accused of shooting at Tucson police officer now jailed

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a Tucson police officer last month is back in jail after earlier being released without bond. Police Chief Chris Magnus told Tucson TV station KOLD that it was outrageous that 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee was released by a Tucson City Court judge on pretrial release with no bond after the suspect’s arrest last month. A hearing was held last Friday to reconsider the bond amount. Lee was ordered back in custody with a $75,000 bond. Police say Lee approached a plain-clothed officer sitting in an unmarked vehicle on Aug. 20 and allegedly fired a shot before running away. Pima County prosecutors say Lee is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm.