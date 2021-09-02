Skip to Content

Sierra Vista woman accused in death of her 2-year-old son

3:46 pm AP - Arizona News

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a Sierra Vista woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in June 2020. They say 27-year-old Alysha Hop turned herself in to authorities Wednesday night. Police say Hop has been booked into the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee on suspicion of first-degree murder and three charges of child abuse. She’s being held on a $1 million bond.  It was unclear Thursday if Hop has a lawyer who could speak of her behalf. A county grand jury issued an arrest warrant for Hop on Aug. 27 along with her 30-year-old boyfriend, who’s still being sought in the case. Police say Kenny Hop was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content