Arizona reports 3,470 additional COVID cases, 26 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 3,470 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations and other pandemic metrics continued to climb during the current surge. New data reported on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,020,133 cases and 18,879 deaths. According to the dashboard, the number of virus-related hospitalizations ranged between 1,900 and 2,000 for about a week before climbing again to 2,057 as of Tuesday and 2,070 on Wednesday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths have risen substantially over levels from two weeks earlier.