It’s time: After 2 years of learning, Cardinals ready to win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury had a two-year honeymoon to adjust to life in the NFL. There were some good moments, some bad moments and that inconsistency was reflected in an 8-8 record one season ago. Now it’s time for the Cardinals to win. The franchise is under considerable pressure to make the playoffs this year after just missing the postseason in 2020. The Cardinals made multiple moves in the offseason to bulk up the roster, adding three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson.