San Diego’s Snell pitching no-hitter through 7 vs Dbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego’s Blake Snell has thrown seven hitless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Snell is trying to pitch the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would be a record. The left-hander has already thrown 107 pitches, striking out 10 and walking two. Snell cruised through the early innings, blowing past an overmatched D-backs lineup with 97 mph fastballs and pinpoint breaking balls. He struck out seven of eight batters in a particularly dominant stretch that lasted from the second to the fourth innings. Arizona rookie Tyler Gilbert threw the majors’ most recent no-hitter on Aug. 14. That no-hitter was also at Chase Field against the Padres.