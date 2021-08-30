New Mexico panel considers future of coal-fired power plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider wants to transfer its share of a coal-fired power plant to an energy company backed by the Navajo Nation, but environmentalists argue that approving the deal would prolong the life of the plant and run counter to the state’s renewable energy goals. State regulators are taking public comments Monday about the Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s plans. A two-week hearing begins Tuesday on whether the transaction would benefit the public. Some tribal members argue the plant and the coal mine that feeds it are key economic drivers for the region.