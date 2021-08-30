2 workers die after hazmat situation at Avondale truck wash

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale are investigating the deaths of two employees of a commercial truck wash who were exposed to an unknown residual chemical substance. They say the men were caught inside the tanker vault of a semi-truck Sunday afternoon while it was in the cleaning bay at a Danny’s Truck Wash location. Avondale Fire crews say the men were exposed to “residual” chemicals inside the empty tank. The exact nature of the chemical hasn’t been released yet. Police said the men were assigned to clean the inside of the tanker truck and they became unconscious. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released yet.