Infant girl killed, 4 others injured after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 6-month-old girl has died after a car crash in central Phoenix. Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say two children and three adults were rushed to hospitals after two pickup trucks cars collided around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say one of the vehicles allegedly ran a red light. Authorities say the infant and a 3-year-old girl were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and the baby later died. The victim has been identified as Ivory Gerald and police say it appears the baby wasn’t in a car seat at the time of the crash. Fire officials say a 23-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man all were listed in critical condition at hospitals following the crash.