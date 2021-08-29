Death of woman after Phoenix mountain hike ruled accidental

PHOENIX (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts woman while hiking a Phoenix mountain in July has been ruled accidental by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to Phoenix TV station KTVK, the brief report said 31-year-old Angela Tramonte’s July 30 death was due to “environmental heat exposure.” Tramonte was from the Boston area and was in Arizona visiting a man for the first time after they reportedly met online. Authorities say the two hiked Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain on a hot day and neither of them reportedly had water with them. Phoenix Fire Department officials say the woman became overheated about halfway up the trail. Fire crews later found Tramonte unconscious near a home along the side of the mountain.