EXPLAINER: Will an election ‘audit’ happen in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 10 months after last year’s election, Pennsylvania’s state lawmakers can seemingly no longer avoid pressure to mount an Arizona-style “audit” of the 2020 election, stoked by former President Donald Trump’s persistent and baseless claims that the election was rigged against him. The Senate’s top Republican, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, came out in recent days and threw his support behind a “full forensic investigation,” after weeks of silence about it and discord among Senate Republicans over efforts by one senator to drag the state into one. In any case, Arizona’s “audit” doesn’t resemble any kind of audit that’s accepted by the election administration community.