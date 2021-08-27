Plenty of familiar faces playing in new places around NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Lots of familiar faces are playing new places around the NFL this season. Matthew Stafford was traded from Detroit to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff. Carson Wentz went from the Eagles to the Colts. Sam Darnold was dealt from the New York Jets to Carolina. Teddy Bridgewater is trying to win the job in Denver. And the well-traveled Ryan Fitzpatrick is now in Washington. And that’s just some of the quarterbacks. Other big-name players who are wearing jerseys different from those fans are used to seeing include Julio Jones, A.J. Green, J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Peterson.