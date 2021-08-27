Almanac has nearly 500 pages of analytics and analysis

For fantasy players, stats geeks and analytics gurus, the Football Outsiders Almanac is a godsend, packed with all sorts of categories that break down the game the way teams compile game plans. In tracking every play of every game, Football Outsiders came up with the DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), which editor Aaron Schatz calls “the best way to measure a team’s offense and defense separated.” Coaches and key personnel people throughout the league are onboard.