Explosion blows roof off print shop in Phoenix suburb

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An explosion at a print shop in a strip mall in a Phoenix suburb blew off the roof and scattered debris around the building. Chandler Fire Department officials told local news outlets that at least four people were injured, with at least some in critical condition. A Fire Department spokesman did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press and no information was immediately available on a possible cause of the explosion. News video showed the building severely damaged, with debris scattered around the building, including some on at least one parked car. There was no word of injuries to anybody in nearby buildings.