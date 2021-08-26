Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general says Maricopa County must turn over everything the state Senate wants for its review of the 2020 election results or lose all its state funding.

Thursday’s decision from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich came after a GOP senator asked him if Maricopa County violated state law by refusing to hand over routers, passwords and other items the Senate says it needs to complete the unprecedented partisan review.

The county has turned over its vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data but balked at handing over routers its uses county-wide and passwords it says it does not control.

A spokesman for Maricopa County did not immediately comment.