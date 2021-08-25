Diversity study: NBA has racial-hiring gains in GMs, coaches

A diversity report found the NBA continues to lead men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices. That was fueled by an increasing number of general managers and assistant coaches of color in the league. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida assigned the NBA a B-plus overall grade. That included an A for racial hiring and B for gender hiring. The report examined positions at the team and league level from early in the 2020-21 season. The overall grade fell slightly from an A-minus due largely to a change in the study’s methodology.