Court declines to revive death penalty bid against immigrant

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court declined to revive an effort to seek the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged in the 2015 killing of a convenience store clerk during a robbery in metro Phoenix. Prosecutors had asked the courts to revive their intent to seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano in the killing of Grant Ronnebeck ever since a lower-court judge concluded authorities couldn’t pursue his execution because he’s intellectually disabled. The latest effort from prosecutors came when prosecutors asked the Arizona Supreme Court to either conclude Altamirano isn’t intellectually disabled or to send the case back to the lower court to make another determination on his disability.