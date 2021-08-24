Arizona reports 2,595 new COVID-19 cases, 38 new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting nearly another 2,600 new COVID-19 cases as well as 38 more deaths. The state Department of Health Services’ dashboard Tuesday showed 2,595 more confirmed cases of the virus. This brings the state’s pandemic totals to 991,309 cases and 18,638 deaths. Hospitalizations due to the virus inched up again to 1,994 patients. Officials with several of the state’s biggest health care systems have said a majority of hospitalizations are comprised of unvaccinated people. Public health experts say the more transmissible delta variant is also making up most cases. Gov. Doug Ducey and hospital leaders continue to urge vaccination as the best way to stop the virus’ spread.