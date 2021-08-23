Ex-Tombstone officer gives up certification during probe

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona police officer who resigned after a probe found he behaved and talked inappropriately around women has given up his law enforcement certification. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Monday that Travis Mattern, a former officer with the Tombstone Marshal’s Office, voluntarily relinquished the certification. The certification is akin to a professional license. The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board had begun an investigation into whether Mattern should be stripped of it. The newspaper obtained a six-page report from an internal investigation that showed Mattern had a pattern of disturbing behavior toward women. He resigned in February after a woman filed a complaint.