Arizona Senate GOP’s 2020 election report delayed again

PHOENIX (AP) — The delivery of a report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans has been delayed yet again. The Senate GOP leader says the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved have contracted COVID-19 “and are quite sick.” Republican Senate President Karen Fann says she still expects to receive a portion of the report Monday. She didn’t give a date for delivery of the full draft. The delay is the latest for the unprecedented partisan review. It has so far taken more than double the 60 days it was originally supposed to take.