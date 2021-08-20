Tucson vaccination mandate upheld by county judge

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A police union’s request to block vaccine requirements for Tucson police has been rejected by a county judge. Television broadcaster KGUN reported Friday that Pima County judge Richard Gordon has rejected a lawsuit from the Tucson Police Officers Association. The suit argues that the new policy is against state law and that Tucson violated its contract with the union. The mayor and city council last week approved a policy requiring all Tucson city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to a five-day suspension. With hospitalization on the rise statewide, more than half of Arizona’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.