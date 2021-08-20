Hilliard, Hampson lift Rockies over Diamondbacks 9-4

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4. C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks. Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to Brendan Rodgers, the second batter he faced, quickly putting to rest the notion of successive no-hitters.