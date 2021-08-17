List of Arizona school districts requiring masks is growing

Five Arizona school districts have joined the growing list of districts that are requiring students and staff to wear masks, even though a state law bars such mandates. Two districts in the Tucson area and three in metro Phoenix issued mask requirements after a Maricopa County judge ruled Monday that the state doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29. A teacher who filed a lawsuit challenging a mask mandate at one Phoenix district argued it took after lawmakers approved it in late June. In all, at least 16 districts in Arizona are requiring students and staff to wear masks while indoors amid fears over the delta variant.