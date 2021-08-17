Feinstein calls for probe of capture, resale of wild horses

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein is calling on federal land managers to conduct an investigation to determine how many of the wild horses captured on public lands in the West end up at slaughterhouses. The California senator is urging the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to re-evaluate the $1,000 cash payments it offers those who adopt the mustangs. Horse advocates say the money provides an unintended incentive to obtain the mustangs then illegally resell them for slaughter. The agency announced last month it’s tightening protections to guard against illegal resales. But critics who say they’ve documented resales for slaughter for decades insist they will continue until the cash payments end.