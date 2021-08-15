Tatis back for San Diego in RF, rips double and homer

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup for the San Diego Padres on Sunday, playing right field for the first time as a professional and slugging his 32nd homer in his second at-bat of the day. The 22-year-old All-Star — batting leadoff — ripped a double down the left-field line in his first at-bat but was stranded at third in the first inning. He added a solo homer in the third on a towering fly ball that landed in the left field stands. Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.