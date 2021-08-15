Navajo Nation reports 37 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death as the tribe gets ready to return to “Orange Status” on Monday due to the recent rise of coronavirus cases. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 31,920 cases and 1,390 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The Navajo Nation had reported 67 cases and one death on Friday and 62 cases plus two deaths Saturday. On Aug. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Department of Health on Thursday issued three new public health emergency orders for businesses and schools while revising in-person gathering limits for certain events.