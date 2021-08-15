Diggins-Smith scores 19 points, Mercury beats Dream 92-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, Diana Taurasi had 18 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 92-81 on Sunday in the first game for both teams following a break for the Tokyo Olympics. Sophie Cunningham added 17 points for Phoenix. Brittney Griner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Brianna Turner had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. The Mercury led 20-4, shot 35 of 70 from the field and made 10 3-pointers. Courtney Williams led Atlanta with 30 points. The Dream shot 41% from the field and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range.