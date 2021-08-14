Last ‘zombie subdivision’ in Casa Grand to be developed

CASE GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The last of Casa Grande’s “zombie” subdivisions is finally being developed after lying fallow for 12 years. The Tuscany subdivision and others were launched in the runup to the Great Recession and then left unfinished when the housing market collapsed. That left them as desert eyesores in Casa Grande, located along Interstate 10 roughly halfway between Tucson and metro Phoenix. But the Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Century Communities recently purchased Tuscany. City Planner Jim Gagliardi said cleanup is planned and actual construction could be just six months away.