Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

PHOENIX (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of the Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors. A White House statement Saturday says Biden spoke separately by phone Friday with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright of Broward County Public School. Biden commended the superintendents for doing the “right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools.” Both states’ restrictions face court challenges.