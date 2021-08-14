Arizona reports over 3K more virus cases on 2nd straight day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The state’s seven-day rolling averages for cases and deaths also continued to rise along with virus-related hospitalizations. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 1,601 hospitalizations as of Thursday, along with 3,418 additional cases and 27 more deaths. In another development, the superintendent of the Scottsdale Unified School District said increased spread of COVID-19 threatens to end in-person learning. Also, the Salt-River Pima-Community Indian Community announced residents and visitors must help curb spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks while visiting government offices, businesses and schools on the tribe’s Phoenix-area reservation.