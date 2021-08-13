Arizona reports 3K virus cases for first time in 6 months

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 3,000 additional virus cases for the first time in six months as legal wrangling over school districts’ mask-wearing restrictions escalates. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths. A judge was scheduled Friday to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging an Arizona school district’s decision to require students and staff to wear masks indoors. With nine other districts adopting similar mask rules despite a state law prohibiting districts from requiring mask-wearing, the case against Phoenix Union is seen as a test case. Also, the Arizona School Boards Association and others have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of that law.