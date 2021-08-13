Arizona men caught smuggling drugs to N.M. sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Phoenix men have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine from Arizona to sell in New Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque announced Friday that 67-year-old Arturo Munoz of Phoenix was sentenced to eight years in prison. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine.

Phoenix resident Ricardo Osornio, 44, previously received more than five years in prison.

The two men were arrested in March 2019 after police in Lordsburg, N.M., stopped their vehicle on Interstate 10 and discovered more than 2 kilograms of meth. They planned to sell it in Deming, N.M.