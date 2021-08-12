Public health emergency orders on Navajo Nation for COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation will return to “Orange Status” starting Monday due to a recent rise of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health issued three new public health emergency orders for businesses and schools while revising in-person gathering limits for certain events. The tribe’s mask mandate remains in effect, but there is no daily curfew or lockdown on the reservation that is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The 50% maximum occupancy level remains in place for restaurants (including indoor dining, drive-thru, curbside and outdoor dining) plus tribal casinos, hotels, campgrounds and RV parks.