ASU requires masks in classrooms, many other indoor settings

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University on Wednesday went beyond its recommendation that students and others on campus wear face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19 by making it a requirement in classrooms, labs and certain other indoor settings. An ASU policy statement posted Wednesday said other settings where masks will be required include “close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible.” Those include facilities that serve the general public, meeting rooms, workshops, production and design studies and any indoor areas designated by posted signage. Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,970 additional COVID-19 cases six additional deaths. There were 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday.