Arizona reports another 2,582 COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has now hit a week of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. The state Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported 2,582 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday as well as 12 deaths. Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to be on the rise with 1,470 patients statewide. Arizona’s pandemic totals are now up to 950,827 cases and 18,400 deaths. Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases and hospitalizations being seen all over the country in the past month. Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.