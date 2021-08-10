Arizona Bowl shuns TV, takes digital plunge with Barstool

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Bowl has wrestled with how to stand out on television when there are dozens of postseason college football games flooding the airwaves in late December and early January. In an unexpected twist, it won’t even try. The Arizona Bowl recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports for its Dec. 31 game in Tucson, Arizona. The multiyear deal with the digital sports platform not only includes naming rights but also broadcasting rights, which means the game won’t be on ESPN or CBS. It’s likely the Barstool deal means the Arizona Bowl will have considerably fewer viewers. What they lose in sheer numbers, they hope to make up for in interaction and engagement.