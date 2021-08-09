Phoenix man accused of shooting and killing parents, brother

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 34-year-old man is in custody after killing his parents and brother. A police spokeswoman said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about people possibly hurt inside a home. They found the bodies of 63-year-old Lewis Lujan, 56-year-old Irene Lujan and their son, 30-year-old Mathew Lujan. Police say it appears the trio had been dead for a few hours. Another son, Brandon Lujan, was located at a medical facility. Investigators say he admitted to shooting his brother after the two got into a fight. He says he then shot his parents. Lujan has been booked on murder charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.