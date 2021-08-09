Leaders of Arizona Senate want accused member to resign

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic and Republican leaders of the Arizona Senate jointly called on a state senator accused of child molestation to resign. An ethics complaint that could lead to expulsion was also filed. Monday’s joint statement from Republican Senate President Karen Fann and Demoratic Minority Leader Rebecca Rios increased pressure on Sen. Tony Navarette to step down. It showed a unified front from both parties to see the Phoenix Democrat gone. Navarette was arrested by Phoenix police on Thursday after a now-16-year-old boy came forward and said Navararre had molested him. He was released on bond over the weekend.