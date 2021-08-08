Small shrub could change the face of farming in Pinal County

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A small, often overlooked shrub could make a big difference in the rubber industry and it could change the face of farming in Pinal County. For several years, tire-maker Bridgestone has been researching the native desert shrub guayule (pronounced why-oo-lee) on a 300-acre farm in Eloy. The company is about to enter phase two of its research pilot project, doubling acreage dedicated to the shrub and encouraging other growers to plant it as a crop. Guayule is a perennial woody shrub native to the desert regions of the Southwest and northern Mexico. It’s a rich source of rubber as well as ethanol, non-toxic adhesives and other materials.