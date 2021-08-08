Arizona: More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th day in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day as the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to rise. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,639 additional cases and 12 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 946,054 cases and 18,388 known deaths. Health officials had reported 2,653 cases Saturday with 34 deaths. While the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all increased in the past month, levels remain far below those of the surges last summer and winter. The Arizona dashboard shows 53.3% of the state’s population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated (47% of the population).