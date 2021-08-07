Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game. The Americans expected nothing less. And in the end, their Olympic reign continues. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history, Jayson Tatum added 19 and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games. It was the fourth consecutive gold medal for the Americans and their 16th title in 19 Olympic appearances.