Coconino County doing flood control work as monsoon pauses

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County has been using a respite in monsoon rains to install emergency flood control measures in a neighborhood below a mountain overlooking eastern Flagstaff. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Tiffany Construction Co. crews on Friday were using heavy equipment to channel and do other work throughout Mount Elden Estates. The county received partial funding for the project on an emergency basis from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service. Recent flooding from runoff from the 2019 Museum Fire’s burn scar cut deep channels through Mount Elden Estates. Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani said crews were installing mitigation measures to prevent further erosion.