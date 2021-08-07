Castle, Hou set up all-Wildcats final in US Women’s Amateur

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — Kentucky junior Jensen Castle rallied to advance to the U.S. Women’s Amateur final Saturday, beating NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 19th hole. Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, will face Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan in the 36-hole final. Hou beat Michigan State sophomore Valentina Rossi of Argentina 2 up. Two holes down after Heck won the par-4 16th with a birdie, Castle took the par-3 16th with a par and tied it with a par on the par-5 18th when Heck missed a 4-footer. After Castle made her birdie putt on the 274-yard, par-4 19th, Heck missed a 10-footer. Castle survived a 12-for-2 playoff late Tuesday just to qualify for match play.