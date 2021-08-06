Ruling rejects suit stemming from murder-suicide of students

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a mother’s lawsuit against a school district for the 2014 killing of het 16-year-old daughter by a 15-year-old boy who then died by suicide outside a Phoenix home after school. The decision Friday said Deer Valley Unified School District officials acted to protect another female student after the boy made threatening comments toward her, but not toward the girl who was killed. The mother claimed that officials nevertheless failed to protect her daughter. But the court said there was no “”known and tangible risk”″ to the daughter and that the duty to protect students generally applies only when they’re under school supervision and control.